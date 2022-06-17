Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Public sector pay talks halt without agreement

Talks between Government and trade unions on a new public sector pay deal have broken up overnight without agreement.

Unions sources say the discussions continued until the early hours of this morning at the Workplace Relations Commission, however they say there’s a significant gap between both sides.

Unions had been pressing for pay rises in or around 7% to compensate for the spiralling cost of living.

The WRC has urged both sides to reflect and consider fresh negotiations.

Business journalist Gavin McLoughlin says a no-deal scenario could lead to a period of instability…

