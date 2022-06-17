Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Rally update – Welshman Matt Edwards upbeat in second spot

Matt Edwards is making his mark

British rally champion Matt Edwards made an impressive start to his first Joule Donegal International Rally as he completed the first three stages on day one in second spot.

While leader Callum Devine chalked up a stunning 7.5 second lead over the first Dooish Hill stage, there was little between the top two over stages two and three.

Back in service after the first three stages, Welshman Edwards, with David Moynihan as co-driver in the Citroen C3 Rally 2, was upbeat with how things had gone.

