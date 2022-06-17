Road safety appeal made as Donegal Rally begins

The message being given to drivers going to the Donegal Rally this weekend to drive safely.

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group has issued the appeal, saying that some people who attend the rally will drive dangerously and disrupt the local community.

They’re also asking parents to make sure their sons and daughters get enough driving experience before taking to the road, as often young drivers and are classed as high risk takers.

Donegal County Council’s Road Safety Officer Brian O’Donnell is making this appeal to those attending the rally: