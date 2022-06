Derry City and Drogheda United played out a 1-1 draw on Friday night at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Matty Smith’s first half strike had the Candystripes ahead before a Dean Williams penalty ensured a share of the spoils.

The defeat leaves Derry in third and eight points off Shamrock Rovers who are top of the league.

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins spoke with Martin Holmes after the game…