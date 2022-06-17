Simulator unveiled at BIM’s training college in Greencastle

A new state-of-the-art fishing vessel navigation simulator has been unveiled at Bord Iascaigh Mhara’s training college in Greencastle.

An investment of €465,000, the simulator and radio suites are designed to imitate real-life navigational conditions for helm, ship control training and practice, and for vessel routine and distress alert training.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue officially launched the high-tech simulators in Greencastle today.

He says the new facility and training ensures that students have access to the highest standards for skippering fishing vessels.