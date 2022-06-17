“Unfortunate” that Varadkar-Doherty spat dominating headlines – FG Cllr

A Fine Gael Councillor says that focus now must be put on the future rather than past events, after the spat between Deputy Pearse Doherty and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar in the Dail yesterday.

The argument began with Deputy Doherty raising a case involving the Tanaiste that is currently under review by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In response, the Tanaiste brought up a prosecution for a minor breach of the peace involving a member of the Gardaí that Deputy Doherty received over 20 years ago.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show with Greg Hughes, Cllr Barry Sweeny says that it’s unfortunate that yesterday’s brief spat is now dominating the news cycle rather than the other political work done yesterday: