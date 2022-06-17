Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Woman arrested as part of human trafficking operation released

Robbery, 92, Inch

A woman arrested earlier this week as part of an ongoing operation targeting organised crime, human trafficking, organised prostitution and money laundering has been released.

Gardaí from the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau that carried out the arrest on Wednesday morning have released the woman without charge.

A file is now being prepared for the DPP.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

A man arrested in Letterkenny as part of the same operation appeared before Falcarragh District Court on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Dorothy Duffy
News

Dorothy Duffy receives Donegal Film Bursary

17 June 2022
derry railway
News, Top Stories

Online public meeting on future of Western rail corridor

17 June 2022
tasteofdonegal
News

€11,000 in funding allocated to A Taste of Donegal Food Festival

17 June 2022
Ursula Von De Leyen
Audio, News, Top Stories

European Commission recommends Ukraine become EU membership candidate

17 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Dorothy Duffy
News

Dorothy Duffy receives Donegal Film Bursary

17 June 2022
derry railway
News, Top Stories

Online public meeting on future of Western rail corridor

17 June 2022
tasteofdonegal
News

€11,000 in funding allocated to A Taste of Donegal Food Festival

17 June 2022
Ursula Von De Leyen
Audio, News, Top Stories

European Commission recommends Ukraine become EU membership candidate

17 June 2022
Garda Car 2
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested as part of human trafficking operation released

17 June 2022
Derelict house renovation
Audio, News, Top Stories

Conference on dereliction being held in Letterkenny next month

17 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube