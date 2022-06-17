Woman arrested as part of human trafficking operation released

A woman arrested earlier this week as part of an ongoing operation targeting organised crime, human trafficking, organised prostitution and money laundering has been released.

Gardaí from the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau that carried out the arrest on Wednesday morning have released the woman without charge.

A file is now being prepared for the DPP.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

A man arrested in Letterkenny as part of the same operation appeared before Falcarragh District Court on Wednesday morning.