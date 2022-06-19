Rally Update: Josh Moffett extends lead after Stage 18

Josh Moffett has now extended his lead at the Donegal International Rally to 3.8 seconds.
Alastair Fisher remains in second with Sam Moffett in third.
Kevin Gallagher is still the man to catch in the modified section.
Oisin Kelly has the latest…
