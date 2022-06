A 70 year old man with strong ties to Donegal is currently walking from Mizen to Malin to raise money for a cancer charity.

Stewart Barbour, who owns a house at Lough Eske, is in the middle of walking 400 miles doing roughly 27 miles a day being looked after by strangers who give him water and somewhere to put up his tent in their garden.

He has already raised over £7,000 and is expected to arrive in Donegal next weekend.

Stewart says he is overwhelmed with the support he has received so far….