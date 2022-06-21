Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Burglary and theft at Ballyraine garage

Letterkenny Gardaí are investigating a burglary and theft of a BMW at a Ballyraine garage.

The gate to the yard was forced open and entry was then gained via the rear of the premises between 6pm on Thursday June 16 th and possibly 1am to 2am or earlier on Friday June 17th.

A number of sets of car keys and a black BMW (LHZ 6771) was stolen.

The stolen BMW was later located in the area of Kirkstown, Letterkenny
at approx. 2.15am and it was on fire.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who observed any suspicious activity or the black BMW ‘LHZ 6771’ being driven in or around the Letterkenny area on those dates to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

 

 

