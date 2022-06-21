Clean Costs hosting guided walk in Donegal for World Sand Dune Day

Clean Coasts along with the National Parks and Wildlife Service are hosting a series of events and guided walks nationwide and in County Donegal to celebrate World Sand Dune Day this week.

The events aim to celebrate the ecological impact Ireland’s natural sand dunes have in protecting coastal areas from flooding as well as the thriving habitats within them

One of the events is taking place in Donegal on Thursday evening, with a guided walk being made available at Rinclevan and Lurgabrack Hornhead SAC.

Olivia Jones is the Clean Coasts Officer for Sligo, Mayo and Donegal – she has all the details of Thursday’s event: