Gardai praise those who abided by law during rally weekend

Gardai have praised those who attended the Donegal rally this year and complied with the law.

This year’s event has been hailed a success with Gardai welcoming a decrease in arrests over the weekend.

A major policing operation was in place which saw additional Gardai deployed to the county for the course of the event and high visibility checkpoints set up.

Over the course of the weekend in the Letterkenny District alone between Friday morning and yesterday morning there were 6 arrests for drug driving, 4 for drink driving, 1 arrest for drunk in charge, 6 arrests for dangerous driving and 31 people were arrested for public order offences.

There were also arrests for numerous other offences such as criminal damage, drugs offences, theft and a number of Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued for speeding.

A number of vehicles were also seized by Gardai over the course of the weekend.

Gardai say overall, they noticed a welcome decrease in arrest figures, particularly in relation to dangerous driving related offences.

They have thanked everyone who visited Donegal this weekend, who abided by the law and who complied with directions given.

