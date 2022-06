Letterkenny Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage incident in Glenwood Park, Letterkenny.

At approximately 3.40am on Saturday June 18, the front sitting room windows and the front door glass at a house in the estate were smashed around that time.

Garda Grainne Doherty is appealing to residents in Glenwood or to anybody who may have been in the area to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100 if they have any relevant information.