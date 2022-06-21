Man caught drink driving during road safety operation in Strabane

A man is due in court in Strabane after being caught drink driving in recent days.

Police in the town conducted a number of vehicle checkpoints over the weekend focusing on road safety which resulted in one vehicle being seized.

Fixed Penalty Notices were issued for a range of traffic-related offences, including six for excess speed and three for using a mobile phone while driving.

A 55 year old man charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on July 14th.

FPNs were issued for several other offences, including two for vehicles with defective tyres, one for failing to control a vehicle and two for not wearing a seatbelt.

A number of other drivers are to be reported to the Public Prosecution Services in relation to driving without insurance, driving unaccompanied, permitting no insurance, and permitting driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition. One vehicle was seized during the operation.

Sergeant Ryan Johnston says the focus will be remain on road safety over the coming weeks and months.