Man in hospital after Letterkenny assault

A man remains in hospital following an assault in Letterkenny.

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating an assault that happened on the Port Road, across the road from Tobins Petrol Station in the early hours of Sunday the 19 th of June, at approx. 3.30am.

A man was assaulted by two males who were unknown to him at that location.

The man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to receive treatment for

injuries sustained where he remains to receive treatment.

The two men are believed to have left the scene on foot in the direction of the Polestar roundabout.

Garda Grainne Doherty appealed for anyone with information to get in touch with Letterkenny Gardaí….