Mica bill expected to be published today

The Housing Minister will seek Cabinet approval to publish legislation on the €2.7bn Mica redress scheme.

The enhanced Defective Concrete Blocks Bill which is expected to be published today will then make its way through the Dáil and Seanad where amendments can be made.

Mica campaigners are protesting at the Gates of Leinster House today in a call for the government to provide a scheme that puts homeowners first.

Last week, ministers gave operational effect to the scheme, as well as adding homes affected Clare and Limerick to the scheme.

