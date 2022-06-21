Minister Ryan agrees that there is a need for urgency on fixing Mica homes

Senior ministers are today considering approving legislation on the €2.7 billion Mica redress scheme.

The defective building block plan was extended to affected homeowners in Clare and Limerick last week.

It’ll cover up to 100% of the costs, subject to a cap of €420,000 and up to €161 per square foot.

The Taoiseach has said it’s urgently needed, and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan agrees:

Mica campaigners and homeowners are protesting at the gates of Leinster House today in a call for the government to provide a scheme that puts homeowners first.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Ann Owens, a member of the Mica Action Group says while it is a huge day for affected homeowners, there are still some outstanding issues which need to be addressed: