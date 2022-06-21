Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New Lifford Hospital to be 25 bed unit

It’s emerged the new Lifford Hospital will be a 25 bed unit.

It was confirmed earlier this month that the facility is to be built on a greenfield site in the town.

The cost and timeframe for construction of the new hospital will not be released until after the plans have been considered, accepted and ratified by the National Capital & Property Steering Committee.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says when it comes to fruition, the new build hospital will be hugely beneficial to Lifford and the surrounding areas:

