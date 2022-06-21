No vacant site levies collected by DCC

No vacant site levies have been imposed to date by Donegal County Council.

The local authority is one of a number across the country which have not issued any demand notices since the vacant site levy was introduced in 2018.

Since the vacant site levy was introduced 4 years ago no levies have been imposed by Donegal County Council which says it will keep the matter under review.

The Council says as previously highlighted, the challenges faced by local authorities in effectively implementing the Vacant Sites Levy legislation remain largely unchanged, and are likely to have been compounded by Covid.

One of the key challenges is in identifying if there is a housing need in the area as per the criteria defined in the ‘Urban Regeneration and Housing Act, 2015’. This challenge the Council says arises as the criteria are unclear and open to different interpretation.

A further consideration for Donegal County Council is the very modest amounts of income that may be realised by the levy in Donegal.