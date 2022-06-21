Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Police investigating report of shot fired in Derry

Detectives in Derry are investigating the report of a shot being fired in Clon Dara in the city during the early hours of today, 21 June.

Police received a report at 12.20am that approximately 15 to 20 minutes earlier it was believed a shot had been fired causing damage to the front door of the house. No injuries have been reported.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “This was a reckless incident. Fortunately, the female occupant was not injured, but she has been left shaken by what occurred.

“As our enquiries continue to establish what occurred and a motive, I would appeal to anyone with information, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in Clon Dara from around midnight to get in touch with us.”

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 30 of 21/06/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

