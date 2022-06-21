Public warned of child pornography email scam

Letterkenny Gardaí have received a number of reports in relation to local people being targeted by a child pornography scam email.

The current E-mail based scam/ fraud involves an individual receiving

correspondence claiming to be from An Garda Síochána.

The email states that the recipient’s computer is to be seized in relation to investigations into Child pornography – Paedophilia – Cyber pornography –

Sex trafficking or some similar ‘judicial’ claim.

Gardaí are advising the public that An Garda Síochána does not and will not make contact with a person who is under investigation in this way.

Gardaí are reminding the public of the

following fraud prevention advice:

• Don’t respond to any unsolicited email seeking

personal, financial or security advice.

• Never click on a link or attachment in an

unsolicited email.

Contact local Gardaí should you receive an email or text message and are concerned in relation to its content.