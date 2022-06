The rainbow flag is being flown at a number of Donegal County Council buildings this month for the first time.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Councillor Jack Murray raised the flag yesterday at County House in Lifford and the Public Services Centre, Letterkenny for Pride month.

It was on foot of a request by Councillor Gary Doherty to fly the flag which received cross party support.

Councillor Murray says it’s a symbol of how diverse a county Donegal is: