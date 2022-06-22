Donegal Sports Star Awards AGM

The Donegal Sports Star Awards held their AGM in the Mount Errigal Hotel on Monday evening. It was the organisation’s 47th AGM and there were no changes to the main officer board or committee for the incoming year. Chairperson Grace Boyle expressed the hope that the committee would be able to host a live function for the first time in three years on the last Friday of January 2023. “We would certainly hope that we will back to a live function and that’s what we will be planning for in the autumn. It was the right decision to still keep the awards going through the two years of Covid by holding the events virtually and then making the presentations separately when the health guidelines allowed. Like so many others we had to do things remotely with online meetings and that worked well in the circumstances” Ms Boyle said.

The Donegal Sports Star Awards Committee is also hoping to get back to honouring past winners groups. It had become a feature pre-Covid to make 40th anniversary presentations. The last of those was done in 2019 to honour the 1979 winners. “All going well we would hope to host an event to honour the winners of 1980 and 1981 in the autumn time. It was a very popular thing that we had been doing for three years prior to Covid. To that end the committee is finalising a suitable date and then it’s a case of getting down to work on contacting the winners from those two years” Ms Boyle said.

The Donegal Sports Star Awards committee for the incoming years includes – Grace Boyle (Chairperson), Paul Callaghan (Vice-Chairperson), May Logue (Secretary), Paul McDaid (Assistant-Secretary), Bartley McGlynn and Patrick McLaughlin (Joint Treasurers); Declan Kerr (Media Officer). Committee members Nancy McNamee, Alma Curran, Darran Nash, Seamus Curran, Neil Martin, Gerry Davenport, Paula McGarvey and Patsy McGonagle; Honorary President Fr. Michael Sweeney.