Ollie Horgan has brought Inishowen native Kieran McDaid onto his coaching team.

McDaid takes the place of Andy Foley who left at the start of the month.

The Buncrana man previously played under Horgan at Finn Park and in recent seasons has been with his local club Buncrana Hearts in the Inishowen Premier Division.

McDaid’s qualifications came via Carlow IT and he was part of the underage set up at Derry City before moving to Harps.