Sligo Rovers sign Estonian International

Sligo Rovers have announced the signing of Estonian international Frank Liivak.

The attacking midfielder joins from Levadia Tallinn.

Rovers say they’re hopeful Liivak will be available for their clash with Shelbourne on July 2nd.

