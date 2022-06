The need for long-term accommodation for Ukrainian refugees will be discussed at a special council meeting on Monday.

Cathaoirleach Councillor Jack Murray has requested the meeting to discuss the inter-agency response in Donegal to the Ukrainian crisis.

Accommodations for the Ukrainians is set to be discussed as contracts for temporary accommodations such as hotels and apartments are set to run out in the coming weeks.

Cllr Jack Murray says a long term solution must be found…