Dylan Browne McMonagle won the Apprentice Derby at The Curragh for the second time in three seasons on Friday evening.

The Donegal Jockey guided the Joseph O’Brien trained Common Practice to victory at 3/1, picking up a 6th win in the past fortnight.

McMonagle also won the race in 2020 on Tonkinese.

The Apprentice Derby has been won by Donegal Jockeys for the last three years, Luke McAteer took the victory tweleve months ago on Beyond Happy.