Derry City picked up their first win in eight games on Friday night beating bottom side UCD at the Belfield Bowl.

Will Patching’s second half penalty gave the Candystrips the win and there first full set of points since the victory over St Pats in the 29th April.

Derry stay third in the Premier Division standings, one behind Dundalk who drew 0-0 with Shelbourne, and are eight adrift of the leaders Shamrock Rovers who beat Bohemians 1-0 in the derby at Tallaght.