Island projects to benefit from funding

Six different projects on Donegal islands are set to benefit from a funding pot of over €114,000.
The funding was announced today by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal T.D., Charlie McConalogue who says the funding will help island communities help improve life for islanders and to help them attract more tourists.
The list of Donegal beneficiaries:
|Donegal
|Comharchumann Oileán Árainn Mhór CTR
|Replacement galvanised fence and gates for multipurpose sports ground
|€18,977.37
|Donegal
|Comharchumann Thoraí Teo
|Replacement of Fencing at Tory Island Playground
|€22,185.00
|Donegal
|Comharchumann Thoraí Teo
|Purchase of Gym Equipment
|€22,078.80
|Donegal
|Comharchumann Thoraí Teo
|Placement of recycled plastic, outdoor seating throughout the Island for use by walkers and cyclists
|€24,223.86
|Donegal
|Arranmore Country Fest
|Purchase of mobile outdoor stage
|€ 5,241.44
|Donegal
|Comharchumann Thoraí Teo
|Provision of picnic benches and seating throughout the Island
|€21,600.00