Island projects to benefit from funding

Six different projects on Donegal islands are set to benefit from a funding pot of over €114,000.

The funding was announced today by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal T.D., Charlie McConalogue who says the funding will help island communities help improve life for islanders and to help them attract more tourists.

The list of Donegal beneficiaries:

Donegal Comharchumann Oileán Árainn Mhór CTR Replacement galvanised fence and gates for multipurpose sports ground €18,977.37
Donegal Comharchumann Thoraí Teo Replacement of Fencing at Tory Island Playground €22,185.00
Donegal Comharchumann Thoraí Teo

 

 Purchase of Gym Equipment €22,078.80
 Donegal Comharchumann Thoraí Teo Placement of recycled plastic, outdoor seating throughout the Island for use by walkers and cyclists €24,223.86
 Donegal Arranmore Country Fest Purchase of mobile outdoor stage € 5,241.44
Donegal Comharchumann Thoraí Teo Provision of picnic benches and seating throughout the Island €21,600.00
