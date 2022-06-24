Pringle presents bill calling for voting age to be lowered to 16

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle has presented a bill to the Dail calling for the legal voting age to be reduced to 16.

He presented the bill as a part of a debate on the issue last night, where it was revealed that currently Government did not support forwarding the bill past the second stage.

According to Deputy Pringle, many young people have contacted him and other politicians calling for young people’s voices to be heard.

He says the argument that not enough young people are interested in politics to allow them to vote doesn’t float: