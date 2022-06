Sinn Féin will bring a motion to the Dáil next week, calling for an emergency budget.

Finance spokesman, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has said people can’t afford to wait until October’s budget for more help.

He says many people are at breaking point and claims the government is burying its head in the sand.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has said the government believes bringing forward a sizable budget in October is better than piecemeal measures now: