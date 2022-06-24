Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
University Association wants leaving cert exams held in May

 

A group representing universities wants to see the Leaving Cert exams held in May next year.

The Irish Universities Association says the State exams and results are too late to allow colleges and first year students to prepare for the new academic year.

This year’s Leaving Cert results will be released on Friday 2nd of September – almost three weeks later compared to pre-Covid times.

But Director General of the Irish Universities Association, Jim Miley, says the exams and results were always too late:

 

