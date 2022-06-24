Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Watch/Listen: Harps Reaction – Conor Tourish & Ollie Horgan

Two late goals gave Finn Harps a 2-2 draw with St Pats on Friday night at Finn Park.

A double from Billy King looked to have handed a thirteenth defeat of the Premier Division season on the Ballybofey Blues.

However, Ollie Horgan’s men weren’t finished, as goals in the closing minutes from Jose Carillo and Ethan Boyle gave Harps a share of the spoils and edges them three points clear of bottom side UCD.

Diarmaid Doherty was on duty for Highland Sport where he got Harps reaction to the point won.

Conor Tourish:

Ollie Horgan:

