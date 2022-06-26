All County League & Hurling Results 24th-26th June 2022

Division 1
Cloughaneely 1-10 V 2-06 Ardara
St Eunan’s 1-11 V 2-10 Gaoth Dobhair
Glenfin 2-09 V 0-12 St Michael’s
Naomh Conaill 4-12 V 0-03 Glenswilly
Bundoran 0-08 V 0-06 St Michael’s
Division 2
Moville 2-11 V 4-13 Buncrana
Naomh Columba 2-05 V 1-05 Convoy
Malin 2-11 V 1-09 St Naul’s
Sean Mac Cumhaill 4-10 V 1-13 Four Masters
Milford 2-13 V2-07 Letterkenny Gaels
Red Hughs 1-06 V 1-06 Downings
Dungloe 2-09 V 2-06 Fanad Gaels
Division 3
St Eunan’s 3-08 V 7-08 Urris
Division 4
Naomh Conaill 6-08 V 0-09 Dungloe
Hurling Championship
Buncrana 0-16 V 3-11 St Eunan’s 19:30,
Burt 8-25 V 2-01 Dungloe
Aodh Ruadh BS 0-07 V 5-14 Carndonagh
Junior Hurling Championship
Burt 7-17 V 1-07 Letterkenny Gaels