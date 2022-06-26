Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
All County League & Hurling Results 24th-26th June 2022

Division 1
Cloughaneely 1-10 V 2-06 Ardara

St Eunan’s 1-11 V 2-10 Gaoth Dobhair

Glenfin 2-09 V 0-12 St Michael’s

Naomh Conaill 4-12 V 0-03 Glenswilly

Bundoran 0-08 V 0-06 St Michael’s

Division 2
Moville 2-11 V 4-13 Buncrana

Naomh Columba 2-05 V 1-05 Convoy

Malin 2-11 V 1-09 St Naul’s

Sean Mac Cumhaill 4-10 V 1-13 Four Masters

Milford 2-13 V2-07  Letterkenny Gaels

Red Hughs 1-06 V 1-06 Downings

Dungloe 2-09 V 2-06 Fanad Gaels

Division 3

St Eunan’s 3-08 V 7-08 Urris

Division 4
Naomh Conaill 6-08 V 0-09 Dungloe

 Hurling Championship

Buncrana 0-16 V 3-11 St Eunan’s 19:30,

Burt 8-25 V 2-01 Dungloe

Aodh Ruadh BS 0-07 V 5-14 Carndonagh

Junior Hurling Championship

Burt 7-17 V 1-07 Letterkenny Gaels

 

Top Stories

HSE logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Over 700 HSE posts unfilled across health service

26 June 2022
Pearse Insurance Dail 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

People can’t afford to wait for October budget – Doherty

26 June 2022
Bus inside
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public transport too Dublin-focused – Midlands NW MEP

26 June 2022
pringle 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

New bill won’t solve Mica homeowners’ problems – Pringle

26 June 2022
