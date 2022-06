Bonagee United bowed out of the Women’s FAI Intermediate Cup Semi Final after they were beaten 4-1 by Douglas Hall on Sunday afternoon.

Natalie McFadden scored Chris McNulty’s side only goal to level the tie at 1-1 before Douglas Hall netted to go in at the break 2-1 up.

Bonagee conceded two late goals as they pushed to level the game and left Cork with a defeat.

After the game, Bonagee manager Chris McNulty spoke with Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport…