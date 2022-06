Donegal Ladies place in the the All Ireland Quarter Finals was confirmed on Saturday evening after Cork came from behind to beat Waterford 2-10 to 1-05.

Waterford had led the game by four points at a stage but Cork rallied back to win.

Donegal helped seal their place with a 1-10 to 1-05 victory over Waterford earlier in the campaign.

Maxi Curran’s side will face Dublin in the last eight with the winner of that tie facing the winner of the game between Galway and All Ireland champions Meath.