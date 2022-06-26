Finn Valley Vikings enjoy World and European record breaking weekend

The Finn Valley Vikings Powerlifting team were in Hungary this weekend competing at the European Powerlifting Championships.

On Saturday in the bench press Paulina Coleman won two golds and broke a World and European record, meanwhile Edyta Piechowicz won a gold and also broke a World and European record.

Mick Coleman won gold on Sunday in the deadlift, Maris MacShane also won gold and broke a World and European record.

Caroline Dolan, Jake Coleman and John McHugh won gold with Edyta Piechowicz wining two gold medals and breaking two World and European records in the process.

Meanwhile Paulina Coleman claimed another gold medal and broke another World and European record. With the team medal count reading won 11 golds and six World and European records.