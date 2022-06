Galway are into the All Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi Finals following a dramatic penalty shootout win over Armagh.

They couldn’t be separated after normal or extra time and spot kicks were needed.

Stefan Campbell and Conor Turbitt missed for Armagh before Matthew Tierney slammed home his kick as Galway went through 4-1 winners.

They will take on Derry in the last 4 on Saturday July 8th.