11 Donegal businesses convicted by Workplace Relations Commission last year

A total of 11 Donegal businesses were handed convictions by the Workplace Relations Commission in 2021, for violations of workers’ rights.

Nationally, the Commission recovered over €1 million of unpaid wages for workers last year.

Donegal businesses were found to have broken six different acts in total: the Organisation of Working Time Act, 1997; Employment Permits Acts 2003 and 2006; Workplace Relations Act, 2015; Protection of Young Persons Act 1996; National Minimum Wage Act 2000 (as amended) and the Payment of Wages Act, 1991.

5 of the 11 Donegal businesses given convictions were found to have violated multiple workers’ rights acts.

You can read the Workplace Relation Commissions 2021 annual report here:

https://www.workplacerelations.ie/wrc/en/publications_forms/corporate_matters/annual_reports_reviews/annual-report-2021.pdf

1 July 2022
