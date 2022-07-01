Armagh won’t appeal suspensions after Galway brawl

Armagh’s Tiernan Kelly has been handed a six-month ban after an eye-gouging incident in last weekend’s All-Ireland football quarter-final against Galway.

Reports suggest the CCCC has also handed one-match suspensions to Armagh pair Conor Turbitt and Blaine Hughes, as well as Galway’s Cathal Sweeney.

Galway captain Sean Kelly and Armagh joint-captain Aidan Nugent are also facing one-match bans after being sent off by referee David Coldrick before extra-time began.

The Armagh County Board has said it won’t appeal any of the suspensions handed out to its players.