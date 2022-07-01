Cowan says Rovers won’t look forward to trip to Ballybofey to face Harps

Finn Harps play host to SSE Airtricity League leader Shamrock Rovers at Finn Park this evening. Kick-off is 8.00 pm.

Ollie Horgan knows his side will have a battle on its hands, but they will be spurred on by their fightback against Drogheda United last week when they came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.

Ethan Boyle is suspended but Bastien Héry is available for selection after serving a three match ban.

Former Harps captain Keith Cowan says that Stephen Bradley’s Rovers know they get it easy in Ballybofey.