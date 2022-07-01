Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cowan says Rovers won’t look forward to trip to Ballybofey to face Harps

Finn Harps play host to SSE Airtricity League leader Shamrock Rovers at Finn Park this evening. Kick-off is 8.00 pm.

Ollie Horgan knows his side will have a battle on its hands, but they will be spurred on by their fightback against Drogheda United last week when they came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.

Ethan Boyle is suspended but Bastien Héry is available for selection after serving a three match ban.

Former Harps captain Keith Cowan says that Stephen Bradley’s Rovers know they get it easy in Ballybofey.

