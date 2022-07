Derry City claimed a 3-2 win away to Bohemians on Friday night.

Joe Thomson opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half before Ali Coote levelling the tie.

Matty Smith fired the Candystripes one ahead again before a Dawson Davoy own goal made it 3-1.

Davoy then pulled one back for Bohs but Derry held on to claim all three points.