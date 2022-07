Lisa McGee is officially to become the first woman to receive the Freedom of the City of Derry.

Derry and Strabane District councillors have unanimously voted to make the ‘Derry Girls’ creator the first woman to receive the honour.

Councillors voted in favour of the move at a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council last night.

SDLP councillor Martin Reilly proposed awarding her the honour, in recognition of the impact her groundbreaking programme has had on the city.