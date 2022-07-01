Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Derry hopeful of getting a result at Dalymount

It’s a trip to Dalymount Park for the Candystripes this evening (Friday), ahead of their European journey which gets under way against FC Riga at the Brandywell next Thursday night.

Manager Ruaidhri Higgins will be keen to build on last Friday’s win at UCD and is well aware that the Foylesiders have a more than decent record in Phibsboro.

In team news Eoin Toal is unlikely to be back in time from injury while Ronan Boyce, Cameron Dummigan, Michael Duffy and Ciaron Harkin all remain unavailable.

Meanwhile,the City boss has also confirmed that work is ongoing to try to freshen the squad up during the July transfer window. Kick-off is 8.00 pm.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Inflation
News, Top Stories

Inflation in Ireland estimated at 9.6 percent at end of June

1 July 2022
Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Repairs to three burst water mains in Donegal today

1 July 2022
michael doherty fri
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica Action Group PRO slams Government over lack of time to debate amendments

1 July 2022
Image (8)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dunfanaghy beach vandalised two nights in a row

1 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Inflation
News, Top Stories

Inflation in Ireland estimated at 9.6 percent at end of June

1 July 2022
Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Repairs to three burst water mains in Donegal today

1 July 2022
michael doherty fri
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica Action Group PRO slams Government over lack of time to debate amendments

1 July 2022
Image (8)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dunfanaghy beach vandalised two nights in a row

1 July 2022
Electricity
Audio, News, Top Stories

Another €200 energy credit could be issued in the Autumn

1 July 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

1 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube