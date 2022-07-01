Derry hopeful of getting a result at Dalymount

It’s a trip to Dalymount Park for the Candystripes this evening (Friday), ahead of their European journey which gets under way against FC Riga at the Brandywell next Thursday night.

Manager Ruaidhri Higgins will be keen to build on last Friday’s win at UCD and is well aware that the Foylesiders have a more than decent record in Phibsboro.

In team news Eoin Toal is unlikely to be back in time from injury while Ronan Boyce, Cameron Dummigan, Michael Duffy and Ciaron Harkin all remain unavailable.

Meanwhile,the City boss has also confirmed that work is ongoing to try to freshen the squad up during the July transfer window. Kick-off is 8.00 pm.