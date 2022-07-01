Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Electric Ireland to raise electric bills by 10 percent from August

Electric Ireland’s increasing residential gas and electricity prices from the 1st of August.

Electricity bills are set to rise by 10.9 per cent and gas bills by 29.2 per cent.

Interim Executive Director Suzanne Ward says they understand the price increase is unwelcome news and that they delayed the increase for as long as possible.

The company is blaming the situation in eastern Europe and a reduction in the reliability of gas flows, leading to sustained higher energy costs throughout Europe.

Over 1.2 million households across the country are set to be impacted.

