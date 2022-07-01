Finn Harps v Derry City moved

This month’s Finn Harps Derry City SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tie has been moved due to Derry’s involvement in Europe.

The next edition of the derby will be played out on Sunday the 17th July at Finn Park, kicking off at 6pm.

The game was originally fixed for Friday 15th but with The Candystrips playing Riga in Latvia on Thursday 14th, the game has been put back two days.

Sligo Rovers game with UCD, originally set for July 16th has also been moved to Sunday 17th.

Rescheduled Games

Finn Harps v Derry City – rescheduled to Sunday, July 17th, KO 18:00

Sligo Rovers v UCE – rescheduled to Sunday, July 17th, KO 18:00

Bohemians v St Patrick’s Athletic – new date to be confirmed