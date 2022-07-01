Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Finn Harps v Derry City moved

This month’s Finn Harps Derry City SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tie has been moved due to Derry’s involvement in Europe.

The next edition of the derby will be played out on Sunday the 17th July at Finn Park, kicking off at 6pm.

The game was originally fixed for Friday 15th but with The Candystrips playing Riga in Latvia on Thursday 14th, the game has been put back two days.

Sligo Rovers game with UCD, originally set for July 16th has also been moved to Sunday 17th.

Rescheduled Games
Finn Harps v Derry City – rescheduled to Sunday, July 17th, KO 18:00
Sligo Rovers v UCE – rescheduled to Sunday, July 17th, KO 18:00
Bohemians v St Patrick’s Athletic – new date to be confirmed

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

food
News

What’s your weird food combo?

1 July 2022
animal smuggling
News

Women attempt to smuggle over 100 live animals in luggage

1 July 2022
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Electric Ireland to raise electric bills by 10 percent from August

1 July 2022
Tumble Circus 2022
Entertainment, News

Pay What You Want for selected shows at Earagail

1 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

food
News

What’s your weird food combo?

1 July 2022
animal smuggling
News

Women attempt to smuggle over 100 live animals in luggage

1 July 2022
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Electric Ireland to raise electric bills by 10 percent from August

1 July 2022
Tumble Circus 2022
Entertainment, News

Pay What You Want for selected shows at Earagail

1 July 2022
Wellness Cafe July Aug Sept 2022
News

Twin Towns wellness cafés up and running

1 July 2022
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Top Stories

Over 30 Aer Lingus flights from Dublin Airport cancelled today and tomorrow

1 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube