The PRO of the Mica Action Group has called on Government to give more time to table amendments to the new defective blocks bill.

Currently an Oireachtas committee discussing the new bill will be restricted to two hours – despite there being 80 total amendments to be discussed, as well as the contents of the 60 page legislation.

Speaking with Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Michael Doherty says the Government are trying to ram this bill through at all costs: