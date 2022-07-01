Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Paid Parents Leave and Benefit extended to seven weeks

From today, parents can avail of seven weeks paid Parents Leave and Benefit, as part of steps introduced by Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys and Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman.

The measures will see the number of weeks parents can take time off work with financial support from the State increase from five weeks to seven. The support applies to both parents.

Parents Leave and Benefit is available to anyone with a child under two years of age or who has adopted a child within the last two years.

The take-up of Parents Leave and Benefit has increased three-fold since 2020.

