Pay What You Want for selected shows at Earagail

Earagail Arts Festival is now offering a number of daytime shows in Raphoe as a Pay What You Want / donation to the artists and festival.

Now in its 35th year, the festival kicks off on Saturday 9th July and runs until Sunday 24th July with events taking place from West Donegal and the Offshore Islands to East Donegal and the Inishowen Peninsula.

The festival team is humbly grateful to all the support and interest by the community in Donegal as it comes back to a full live programme in 2022 after two very different years.

Earagail Arts Festival is also very conscious of the impact of higher costs of living on families in these current difficult times.

Taking this into consideration the festival has undertaken to make all 4pm circus shows at Oakfield Park, Raphoe on Thursday 14th, Friday 15th, Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th July as now a Pay What You Want / Donation to the artists and festival, if you can do so.

Anyone who has purchased tickets already will be offered a refund, while entry to shows on the respective days will be on a first come, first serve basis.

The shows being offered under the Pay What You Want Bucket Collection in aid of artists and festival at Oakfield Park are Tumble Circus presents Bang On, Thursday 14th & Friday 15th July, 4pm; Circus Factory presents Superstar Circus & Circus Disco, Saturday 16th July, 4pm, and Fanzini Productions present Ballet Poulet Sunday 17th July, 4pm.

Please note donation does not include admission price to Oakfield Park. Entrance fees to the park remain the same – For information on park entry fees visit www.oakfieldpark.com

OTHER SHOWS

Earagail Arts Festival is delighted to offer other performances in the grounds of Oakfield Park on Saturday 16th July & Sunday 17th July including Giddy Up Theatre presents The Adventures of The Exotic Dr Proctor, 3pm and Circus Eire presents Bang On, Swarm & Polina Shapkina, 7pm, €15 (Adult) /€10 (Child).

Earagail Arts Festival is kindly supported by Donegal County Council, Arts Council Ireland & Wild Atlantic Way. For more details on the full festival line-up visit www.eaf.ie

