Irish Water say mains repairs are being carried out to three burst water mains in County Donegal today.

Repairs to a burst water main at Lower Three Trees, Quigleys Point are taking place until 12:10pm this afternoon, meanwhile repairs to burst mains in the Glen and Church Hill are set to last until 3pm today.

Irish Water say in all cases to allow 2-3 hours after the scheduled repair time for water supply to fully return.